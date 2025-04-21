State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 7,348 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SEA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 806.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

