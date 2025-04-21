State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

