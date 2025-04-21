State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $59.66 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.