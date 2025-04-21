Star Group, L.P. Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Star Group Trading Up 0.2 %

SGU opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

