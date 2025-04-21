Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.51 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 27265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Get Standex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.