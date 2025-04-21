Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 99,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 679,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,385 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 762,147 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,864,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

