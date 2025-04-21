Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.