Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 19,294 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

