Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Society Pass Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Society Pass stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 88,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.84). Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 431.98% and a negative net margin of 171.10%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPA

Insider Activity

In other Society Pass news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28,920.00 per share, with a total value of $347,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,617,040. The trade was a 4,580.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.