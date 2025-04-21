SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 524734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

SMC Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

