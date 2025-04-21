Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

Upexi, MicroAlgo, Paragon 28, SHF, Applied Digital, Dogwood Therapeutics, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, generally in the range of $300 million to $2 billion. They often offer higher growth potential compared to larger companies, but they can also be more volatile and carry greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Upexi (UPXI)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

NASDAQ UPXI traded up $10.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 94,769,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,499. Upexi has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPXI

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ:MLGO traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 68,974,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. MicroAlgo has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $509.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLGO

Paragon 28 (FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

FNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 19,380,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,929. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNA

SHF (SHFS)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Shares of SHFS stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. 40,932,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SHF has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHFS

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD remained flat at $3.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX)

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

Shares of DWTX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. 20,160,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DWTX

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Read More