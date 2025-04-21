Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $80.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

