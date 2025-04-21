Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Rises By 30.6%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 199,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Universal Logistics Price Performance
ULH opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $53.29.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,437,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 551.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 81,304 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
