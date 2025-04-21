Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 31.7%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

SOBKY opened at $15.25 on Monday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

