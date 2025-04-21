Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 31.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
SOBKY opened at $15.25 on Monday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.
SoftBank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.