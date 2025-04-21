Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declines By 15.8%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
