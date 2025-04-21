Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declines By 15.8%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

