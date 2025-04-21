Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Drops By 16.4%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 40,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

