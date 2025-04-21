Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Expands By 18.1%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,110.0 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
