Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Declines By 22.4%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,535. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

