Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Declines By 22.4%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,535. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
About ATEX Resources
