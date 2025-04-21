Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Grows By 20.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 43.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Angi by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angi has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

