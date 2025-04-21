Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rises By 27.6%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.45. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.