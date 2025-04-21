Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 23.6%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 274,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

