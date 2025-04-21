Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 74866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

