Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,356 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHI. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI opened at $12.87 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

