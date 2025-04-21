Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 75,248 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 75,248 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.94% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SWZ opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.