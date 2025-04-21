Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the period. SRH Total Return Fund comprises about 4.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEW. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of STEW stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

