Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

