Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 638.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

