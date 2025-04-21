Senator Investment Group LP Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 286.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $841.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $829.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

