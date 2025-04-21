Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 224,045 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $871.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

CIFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

