Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,551,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $262.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average is $306.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,177.60. This represents a 23.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

