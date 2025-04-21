Select Asset Management & Trust Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Select Asset Management & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

