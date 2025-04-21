Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,512 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.