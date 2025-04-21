Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 231,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 224,045 shares.The stock last traded at $25.58 and had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $935.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

