Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 231,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 224,045 shares.The stock last traded at $25.58 and had previously closed at $25.60.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $935.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.
