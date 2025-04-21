SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCHMID Group stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of SCHMID Group worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHMID Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,172. SCHMID Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

