Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,542,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,967,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,186.5 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of STOSF stock remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. Santos has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.
About Santos
