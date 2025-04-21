RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.81 and last traded at $126.46. Approximately 1,088,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,132,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in RTX by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

