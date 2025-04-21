Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,619,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,909,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 450,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

