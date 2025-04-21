Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $89.03 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,250 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $89,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 18,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,940,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $456.10 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $438.50 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

