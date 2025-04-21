Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $60.29 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $60,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $234.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

