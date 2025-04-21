Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, CMS Energy, and Southern are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate power from environmentally friendly sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower. These investments support businesses at the forefront of transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, often offering potential growth aligned with sustainability and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.16. 682,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,919. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $15.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.28. 503,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.57. 1,752,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,594. Southern has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

