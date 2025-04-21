Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Trading Up 3.6 %

RVSN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.42. 716,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,918. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.09. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

