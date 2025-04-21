Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $134,000 Investment in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000.

Get HCM II Acquisition alerts:

HCM II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOND opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

HCM II Acquisition Profile

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.