Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 44122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

