QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 20,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of QCOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,123,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
