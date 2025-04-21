Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 target price (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE QGEN opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

