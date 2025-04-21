PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.58. 466,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,410,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
The stock has a market cap of $992.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,323,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,530,000 after purchasing an additional 758,382 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,844,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
