ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,950,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,705,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.65.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
