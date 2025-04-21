ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,950,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,705,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

