Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, and distribution of oil and related energy products. Their performance often reflects changes in global oil prices, economic conditions, and geopolitical events, making them a key focal point for investors tracking the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $25.05 on Monday, reaching $747.11. 825,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,894. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $852.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $165.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,234. The company has a market cap of $388.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $156.69 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More