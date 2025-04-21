Promising Green Energy Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower. These investments are often pursued by those looking to support sustainable practices and benefit from the transition toward environmentally friendly energy solutions while potentially mitigating climate-related risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. 640,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 281,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,337. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $322.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 5,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NVVEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 21,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,999. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,334. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

