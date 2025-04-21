Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – April 21st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in companies that either hold significant amounts of bitcoin or are significantly involved in the bitcoin industry, such as through mining, trading, or providing related financial services. These stocks offer investors a way to gain exposure to bitcoin’s market fluctuations while operating within the regulated framework of the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 31,773,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,279,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.79. 17,232,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,766,504. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. MARA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,310. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

